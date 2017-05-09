NYU Winthrop Hospital was named the 18th-best employer in the country by Forbes, which released its America’s Best Employers of 2017 list on Tuesday.
The Mineola-based health system is the only Long Island institution in the top 100.
Forbes said it worked with research firm Statista, of Hamburg, Germany, to build the list. Statista surveyed 30,000 U.S. workers, asking them if they’d...
Continue Reading
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.