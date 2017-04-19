Construction on a Costco wholesale club in Oceanside that’s been in the works since 2014 is expected to be completed in August, according to real estate brokers marketing the property for sale.

Costco will begin hiring employees and stocking shelves sometime this summer, the brokers said Tuesday.

A spokesman for Costco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Costco will own the 151,000-square-foot building, but the 13-acre parcel on which it sits is on the market for $26.7 million, said the brokers with the New Jersey office of Marcus & Millichap, the firm marketing the property.

The property should “command interest nationally because No. 1, it’s Costco, and No. 2, it’s only 30 minutes out from midtown” Manhattan, said Alan Cafiero, a broker with Marcus & Millichap.

The site, at the corner of Hampton Road and Daly Boulevard, will include an 18-pump gas station. The location was formerly an oil-storage facility.

In 2014, Costco had applied for tax benefits for the $49 million project from the Nassau County Industrial Development Agency. The IDA decided not to act on the application, amid controversy regarding a 2013 state law prohibiting IDAs from aiding most retailers.

According to its 2014 IDA application, Costco planned to employ more than 200 people at the location.