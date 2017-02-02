The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 30 of the Operating Engineers union is offering applications for 25 stationary engineer apprenticeships from Monday through Feb. 17, officials said.
Applications can be obtained from the Local 30 office, 16-16 Whitestone Expy. in Whitestone, Queens, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays, excluding holidays.
The forms must be returned via certified mail with a postmark no later than March 3.
Applicants will be required to take a math test. The 50 people who score the highest will then take an aptitude test administered by the state Labor Department. Applicants who score below 85 percent on the math test will be disqualified.
For more information, call 718-847-8484, ext. 239.
