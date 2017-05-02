Park Electrochemical Corp., a maker of materials for aerospace and printed circuit boards, said Tuesday that it posted a 45.8 percent year-over-year drop in fourth-quarter net income to $2.5 million.
Diluted earnings per share were 12 cents versus 23 cents in the year-earlier quarter, the Melville company said in a news release before the stock market opened Tuesday.
Net sales shrank to $26.5 million compared with $35.8 million in the same quarter a year ago.
Park Electrochemical, which provided no management remarks in its news release, has been struggling in recent quarters amid stiff competition from Far Eastern producers of commodity printed circuit materials.
In the quarter, Park also recorded pretax restructuring charges of $107,000 related to the closure in fiscal year 2009 of its New England Laminates Co. Inc. facility in upstate Newburgh.
The company, with about 450 employees worldwide, scheduled a conference call for later Tuesday morning.
Park shares rose 4 cents to close at $17.36 on Monday.
