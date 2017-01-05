Park Electrochemical Corp., a maker of printed circuit materials for the telecommunications market and composite materials for aerospace, reported a 54 percent drop in net earnings for its third quarter ended Nov. 27.
The Melville-based company said net earnings fell to $1.9 million, while sales also fell nearly 23 percent to $26.4 million.
Park said that for its current year’s nine-month...
Park said that for its current year’s nine-month period, net earnings were $6.8 million, compared to $13.4 million a year ago.
The company’s shares are up 25 percent over the last year to $18.91.
