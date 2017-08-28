Perfumania Holdings Inc., a seller of celebrity and designer perfumes and fragrances, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and said it will close some stores and become a privately-held company.

The Bellport-based specialty retailer began 65 store closings Monday, said company spokeswoman Jennifer Mercer. She said no Long Island stores were slated to close.

The company’s “pre-packaged” recapitalization plan should take 45 to 60 days to conclude, Mercer said.

Under the plan, current shareholders will have the opportunity to receive $2 per share, the company said in a release issued Saturday. Perfumania’s shares were priced at $1.76 in mid-morning trading Monday, up more than 30 percent from the close on Friday.

“Many [brick and mortar] retailers are suffering right now,” Mercer said. “Perfumania is being proactive to stay ahead of the curve, making the adjustments necessary to meet the needs of consumers while ensuring the future of the company for its customers, employees and other valued constituents.”

Perfumania president and chief executive officer Michael Katz said in the release that the move “will allow us to more quickly adapt to the shift in consumer shopping habits by focusing more of our resources on implementing our e-commerce strategy.”

The company’s Parlux and Five Star Fragrance subsidiaries are not included in the Chapter 11 filing.

As of October 2016, Perfumania had 295 stores, down from 320 the previous year. The company has 1,500 employees, and approximately 195 will be affected by the store closings, Mercer said.