The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 200 of the plumbers union will begin taking applications Wednesday for 20 plumber apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at the union’s office, 375 Central Ave. in Bohemia, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, except on legal holidays. The form must be filled out in person and submitted by March 29.

Applicants should be 18 or older, live on Long Island, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, have a driver’s license, submit to a drug test and buy instruction materials costing an average of $200 per year. For more information, call 631-567-3083.