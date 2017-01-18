More than eight in 10 Long Islanders support holding elections on a single day each year for special districts that provide water, fire protection, sanitation, libraries, parks and other local services, according to a new poll.

Eighty-four percent of local voters participating in a survey for the Long Island Association business group said they were strongly in favor or somewhat in favor of same-day voting for all special districts.

Eleven percent were opposed and 3 percent didn’t know or refused to answer in the poll, which was released Wednesday.

The special districts proposal garnered the most support among 14 topics that 703 registered voters were asked about in December by the Siena College Research Institute.

Other proposals supported by at least seven in 10 Long Islanders were construction of windfarms if they are at least 10 miles offshore, making permanent the 2-percent property tax cap and electrifying the Long Island Rail Road to Port Jefferson, Riverhead and Patchogue.

The proposals facing the strongest opposition – with more than 6 in 10 voters opposed – were merging Nassau and Suffolk counties into one county, and Long Island seceding from New York State.

Lois Nelson, a survey respondent and public-school teacher for 31 years, said scheduling the special district votes for one day per year could increase turnout.

“It cuts down on confusion,” said Nelson, 61, of Northport. “I think there is a tremendous amount of confusion and in that confusion people wind up not voting.”

Same-day voting for special districts must be approved by the State Legislature. The idea was endorsed by the Riverhead Town board three years ago and by then-Gov. Eliot Spitzer in 2007. All school district elections are on a single day as are all fire district elections.

Nelson also said she supports constructing more apartment buildings in downtowns, though she prefers that old buildings be adapted to new uses instead of new construction.

“I’m a great believer in reusing what’s already there,” she said, “I want something that fits into the community.”

In the poll, building affordable housing in downtowns was favored 66 percent to 29 percent.

Such support, given the Island’s history of not-in-my-backyard opposition to construction projects, is encouraging to some leaders.

“This is progress over the last 25 years,” said LIA president and chief executive officer Kevin Law. “Long Islanders are becoming receptive to multifamily housing in our downtowns.”

“They realize that if they downsize from their current home, they don’t have many places to go. The same is true for their children and grandchildren,” he said.

However, many local voters do not embrace other controversial proposals such as consolidating school districts to save money. Combining school districts was opposed, 51 percent to 41 percent.

Law said, “When it comes to the schools, even though they are the primary driver of property taxes, Long Islanders . . . aren’t prepared to join or consolidate with someone else.”

Carl Cosmo Daddino, who took the poll and is on disability from the Hempstead Town Highway Department, is opposed to merging school districts.

“I like it the way it is because every area is different,” he said.

Daddino, 63, of Franklin Square, also said he is opposed to combining Nassau and Suffolk into one Long Island county because “there’s a whole different way of doing things in Suffolk than in Nassau.”

In the survey, merging the two counties was opposed, 71 percent to 24 percent. The idea was floated most recently in 2011 by the LIA, the region’s largest business group.

The Special LIA-Siena College Long Island Voters Poll was on Dec. 8 and Dec. 11-14. It was paid for by the LIA and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.

Siena pollster Don Levy said local voters see the two-county system “as something that’s permanent and don’t see the immediate benefit” of a merger. “They also don’t want to succeed from New York State . . . They are very reluctant to give up their identity as being a New Yorker.”

Voters also were asked to rank the issues that they want Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the legislature to tackle this year.

Environmental protection and infrastructure development topped the agenda with more than seven in 10 saying each issue is either critical or very important to them.