Globecomm Systems Inc., a Hauppauge-based satellite communications company, has been sold to an investor group led by Manhattan-based HPS Investment Partners LLC and funds affiliated with Tennenbaum Capital Partners LLC, based in Santa Monica, California.
Financial terms of the sale by Globecomm’s private equity owner, Manhattan-based Wasserstein & Co., were not disclosed.
Wasserstein & Co. acquired Globecomm for $340 million in August 2013 and took it private. Globecomm has almost 400 employees in 10 countries.
