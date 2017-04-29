Convenience store chain QuickChek will open its second Long Island location on Tuesday, May 2 in Bethpage.

The new 5,868-square-foot Bethpage store, at the intersection of Hempstead Turnpike and Hicksville Road, will be QuickCheck’s first foray into Nassau County. Like other QuickChek stores, it will be open 24 hours per day and feature made-to-order sandwiches and handcrafted drinks, such as frozen-yogurt shakes, fruit smoothies and espressos.

The Bethpage QuickChek will have six gas pumps. Just under half of QuickChek’s 149 locations in the tristate area include fueling stations.

QuickCheck officials said the Bethpage store creates 40 new jobs, including eight management positions.

The Whitehouse, New Jersey-based chain expanded onto Long Island in 2014 when it opened a roughly 6,000-square-foot store and gas station on Middle Country Road in Lake Grove. Plans to open additional QuickChek locations in Suffolk have not come to fruition.

“We are excited to build on the success of our first store in Lake Grove to open our second Long Island fresh convenience market location and our first in Nassau County,” QuickChek CEO Dean Durling said in a written statement.

As part of QuickChek’s grand opening, a company statement said it will be making a $1,000 donation to the family of fallen FDNY firefighter William Tolley, a Bethpage resident who died April 20 while battling a fire in Queens. The statement said the money will help support Tolley’s daughter’s education.