Fourteen RadioShack stores on Long Island could close as soon as this week.

The struggling consumer electronics chain is seeking bankruptcy court approval to close the stores by early April, according to court documents filed last week. The Texas-based company, founded in 1921, filed last week for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in two years.

RadioShack expects to complete liquidation sales between now and March 28 at the 187 stores with the slowest sales and highest rent. That first group of affected stores includes locations at 26 E. Montauk Hwy. in Hampton Bays and 68 Main St. in Southampton, according to a Thursday court filing.

About 365 other locations could close or be transferred to wireless carrier Sprint, which operates mini-shops selling mobile devices and cellphone plans inside some RadioShack stores, according to court filings. Sprint has said it plans to convert several hundred RadioShack locations into Sprint corporate-owned stores.

Stores in this second group are expected to complete liquidation sales and be vacated on or before April 4. Those stores include:

2554 Long Beach Rd. in Oceanside

51 Wicks Rd. in Brentwood

173 Glen St. in Glen Cove

1690 Sunrise Hwy. in Merrick

1769 Grand Ave. in North Baldwin

385 S. Oyster Bay Rd. in Plainview

293 Middle Country Rd. in Selden

1975 Wantagh Ave. in Wantagh

2413 Jericho Tpke. in Garden City Park

3491 Hempstead Tpke. in Levittown

353 William Floyd Pkwy. in Shirley

1530 Union Tpke. in New Hyde Park

advertisement | advertise on newsday

RadioShack said it is still evaluating options for the remaining roughly 1,000 stores.

There are currently about 28 locations on the Island, according to the company website. Five other Long Island stores were recently vacated, according to court documents.

General Wireless Operations Inc., part of hedge fund Standard General, acquired the RadioShack trademark and many of its stores after its 2015 bankruptcy.