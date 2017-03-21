Consumer electronics chain RadioShack is seeking bankruptcy court approval to sell 731 store leases, including 11 stores on Long Island.

The sales would be in addition to 14 stores the chain already said it would close on the Island. The latest expected closings would apparently leave three RadioShack stores in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Fort Worth, Texas-based RadioShack has retained Melville-based commercial real estate and investment group A&G Realty Partners to manage the sale of store leases, according to court documents filed Monday. RadioShack expects to cease business operations at “a significant number of leased locations” before April 30, court documents show.

The Long Island store leases to be put up for sale include:

384 New York Ave. in Huntington

700b Franklin Ave. in Franklin Square

830a Fort Salonga Rd. in Northport

1081 Old Country Rd. in Riverhead

90 Bridgehampton Commons in Bridgehampton

346 Route 25A Ste. 60 in Rocky Point

874 Sunrise Hwy. in Bay Shore

179 Pine Hollow Rd. in Oyster Bay

36 East Park Ave. in Long Beach

999 Montauk Hwy. in Shirley

508 Montauk Hwy. in Center Moriches

RadioShack is looking for approval to set April 17 as the deadline for submission of bids, and to schedule an auction on April 19. It is also seeking to schedule a sale hearing for April 24 to consider the sale of the leases.

RadioShack, founded in 1921, filed on March 8 for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware bankruptcy court for the second time in two years. General Wireless Operations Inc., part of hedge fund Standard General, acquired the RadioShack trademark and many of its stores after its 2015 bankruptcy.

Earlier this month, RadioShack disclosed in court documents that it expects to complete liquidation sales before or by March 28 at the 187 stores with the slowest sales and highest rent. About 365 other locations could close or be transferred to wireless carrier Sprint, which operates mini-shops selling mobile devices and cellphone plans inside some RadioShack stores. Sprint has said it plans to convert several hundred RadioShack locations into Sprint corporate-owned stores.

Fourteen other RadioShack locations on Long Island were listed under groups of stores expected to complete liquidation sales and to close before or by April 4. The initial list included locations at:

26 E. Montauk Hwy. in Hampton Bays

68 Main St. in Southampton

2554 Long Beach Rd. in Oceanside

51 Wicks Rd. in Brentwood

173 Glen St. in Glen Cove

1690 Sunrise Hwy. in Merrick

1769 Grand Ave. in North Baldwin

385 S. Oyster Bay Rd. in Plainview

293 Middle Country Rd. in Selden

1975 Wantagh Ave. in Wantagh

2413 Jericho Tpke. in Garden City Park

3491 Hempstead Tpke. in Levittown

353 William Floyd Pkwy. in Shirley

1530 Union Tpke. in New Hyde Park

There were about 28 locations on the Island listed on the company website at the time of the bankruptcy filing. The three remaining stores, for now, will be in Port Jefferson, Lake Ronkonkoma and Central Islip. All three have Sprint stores inside.