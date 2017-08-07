Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 65° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    Business

    Real estate tech company aims to replace agents with robots, data

    Updated
    By  maura.mcdermott@newsday.com

    Reprints + -
    A new online company, REX Real Estate Exchange,

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    A new online company, REX Real Estate Exchange, bypasses traditional agents. For-sale signs advertise its website, and tablet computers inside homes can answer buyers' questions. (Credit: REX Real Estate Exchange / www.pairadicephoto.com)

    A real estate technology company that aims to lower the cost of home-selling by using robots and “big data” instead of commission-based real estate agents has opened a Long Island office — its first outside of California.

    REX Real Estate Exchange, which charges a selling commission of 2 percent instead of the usual 5 percent to 6 percent, launched its Long Island operation last week, when...

    Continue Reading

    Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

    Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

    $0.99/Week Thereafter

    Get the Biz Briefing newsletter!

    The latest LI business news in your inbox daily.

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    More coverage

    Marian James of Forest Hills, Queens, pharmacy director See who got hired, promoted on Long Island This Colonial, on the market for $339,000, offers Houses near LIRR stations so you don't have to drive Planning on getting a trampoline? You might want Keep your homeowners insurance up to date

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK