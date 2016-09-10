(Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas) (Credit: Newsday / John Paraskevas) Discount grocer Aldi plans to open its sixth Long Island store in Selden. The nearly completed store is scheduled to open on Sept. 1, 2016.

Nic+Zoe (Credit: Katie Orlinsky) (Credit: Katie Orlinsky) Massachusetts-based knitwear brand Nic+Zoe plans to open its first Long Island location at Roosevelt Field mall in Garden City on Sept. 1, 2016. Above, employees at the company's first flagship store grand opening in Boston on Oct. 7, 2015.

Hmart (Credit: Chris Ware) (Credit: Chris Ware) Hmart, an Asian-American supermarket chain, opened a location in a former Waldbaum's in Jericho on Aug. 25, 2016.

e.l.f. Cosmetics (Credit: Katie Orlinsky) (Credit: Katie Orlinsky) The second e.l.f. Cosmetics location on Long Island opened in Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove on Aug. 12, 2016, as the store offers its line of affordable makeup and beauty tools.

Vineyard Vines (Credit: Simon Properties) (Credit: Simon Properties) Vineyard Vines, a clothing retailer featuring a smiling pink whale logo that was founded on Martha's Vineyard in 1998, opened a new location at Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station on July 22, 2016.

Dick's Sporting Goods (Credit: Alexi Knock) (Credit: Alexi Knock) Dick's Sporting Goods opened a new store at Green Acres Commons in Valley Stream in July 2016. This is the Melville location on July 25, 2011.

Karen Millen (Credit: Getty Images / Bryan Bedder) (Credit: Getty Images / Bryan Bedder) London-based fashion house Karen Millen opened a store at the Tanger Outlets in Riverhead on June 10, 2016. Above is a shot from the boutique's flagship Manhattan location in 2008.

Aritzia (Credit: Simon Properties) (Credit: Simon Properties) Women's fashion boutique Aritzia, which started in Vancouver in 1984, opened a Roosevelt Field location in June 2016.

Pure Hockey (Credit: Ted Starkey) (Credit: Ted Starkey) Massachusetts-based Pure Hockey opened a store in Smithtown in June 2016. The hockey retailer has a second location on Long Island in Garden City, and three others across New York state.

Flying Tiger Copenhagen (Credit: Howard Schnapp) (Credit: Howard Schnapp) Flying Tiger Copenhagen opened its first Long Island location on June 17, 2016, at the Gallery at Westbury Plaza. The 3,852-square-foot location sells an assortment of Danish-designed products ranging from gadgets, toys and games to home and office essentials.

Oakley (Credit: Simon Properties) (Credit: Simon Properties) California-based Oakley, which is known for its sunglasses but also sells apparel, accessories and electronics, opened a location at Roosevelt Field in Garden City on May 28, 2016.

J. Jill (Credit: Simon Properties) (Credit: Simon Properties) New Hampshire-based J. Jill, a national retailer of women's clothing, accessories and footwear, opened at Roosevelt Field in Garden City on March 31, 2016.

ShopRite (Credit: Wakefern Food Corp.) (Credit: Wakefern Food Corp.) ShopRite moved into some former A&P locations, as this ShopRite in Bethpage opened in February 2016 in a former Pathmark location. The grocery chain also converted the old Waldbaum's in Deer Park and the Pathmark New Hyde Park into ShopRite stores.

Neiman Marcus (Credit: Steve Pfost) (Credit: Steve Pfost) Neiman Marcus opened its first Long Island store at Roosevelt Field in Garden City on Feb. 19, 2016. The exterior of the two-floor, 106,000-square-foot store is seen here on Nov. 20, 2015. The store is located at the end of Roosevelt Field's new luxury wing, which houses more than 20 high-end stores including Tory Burch and Kate Spade New York.

Robin's Jean (Credit: Simon Properties) (Credit: Simon Properties) Robin's Jean, founded by a French designer, sells jeans, jackets, shirts, shoes, accessories and hats for both men and women. It opened at Roosevelt Field in Garden City in February 2016.

Zero Halliburton (Credit: Simon Properties) (Credit: Simon Properties) Zero Halliburton, which makes and sells aluminum travel cases, opened its first mall store -- and its first store on Long Island -- at Roosevelt Field in Garden City in February 2016.

Tory Burch (Credit: Simon Properties) (Credit: Simon Properties) Manhattan-based Tory Burch, a retail store offering shoes, handbags, accessories, jewelry, home, beauty and cosmetics, opened a location at Roosevelt Field in Garden City in February 2016.

Tumi (Credit: Simon Properties) (Credit: Simon Properties) Tumi, a New Jersey-based manufacturer of suitcases and travel bags, opened a store at Roosevelt Field in Garden City in January 2016.

Stew Leonard's (Credit: Barry Sloan) (Credit: Barry Sloan) Customers walk toward the entrance of Stew Leonard's in Farmingdale during the grocery store's opening day on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2016.

Abercrombie & Fitch (Credit: AP / Amy Sancetta) (Credit: AP / Amy Sancetta) Retailer Abercrombie & Fitch opened a store in the Tanger Outlets in Riverhead on Dec. 19, 2015. This photo shows the exterior of the company's store in Beachwood, Ohio, on Dec. 4, 2008.

Men's Wearhouse (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Suit retailer Men's Wearhouse opened a new location at the Westfield South Shore in Bay Shore in November 2015.

Lululemon (Credit: Bloomberg) (Credit: Bloomberg) Canadian yoga-wear retailer Lululemon opened a store in the Tanger Outlets in Riverhead in October 2015. Lululemon's Union Square store is seen on Sept. 15, 2010.

Lane Bryant (Credit: AP / Paul Sakuma) (Credit: AP / Paul Sakuma) Women's clothier Lane Bryant opened a location at Westfield South Shore in September 2015. This store is in San Jose, Calif. on June 2012.

The Frye Company (Credit: Jeremy Bales) (Credit: Jeremy Bales) Shoppers pass The Frye Company at Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City on Sept. 2, 2015, shortly after the shoe and leather goods store first opened.

Kate Spade (Credit: Matthew T. Murray) (Credit: Matthew T. Murray) The Kate Spade store at Roosevelt Field in Garden City opened on Sept. 1, 2015. The 2,000-square-foot store is the fashion retailer's fourth location on Long Island. The three other stores are located in the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station (seen here in this 2013 photo), and the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park and Riverhead.

Macy's Backstage (Credit: David L. Pokress) (Credit: David L. Pokress) The exterior of the new Macy's Backstage off-price store, which opened at the Melville Mall in Melville in September 2015. That same month, another Macy's Backstage opened in the Lake Success Shopping Center in New Hyde Park.

Toys R Us (Credit: Steve Pfost) (Credit: Steve Pfost) Toys R Us opened a new location in the Tanger Outlets in Riverhead in June 2015. In this photo taken on Nov. 22, 2014, Ann Blomberg of Ronkonkoma pushes a cart filled with toys for her granddaughter as she begins her holiday shopping in the company's Holbrook store.

The Fresh Market (Credit: Steve Pfost) (Credit: Steve Pfost) The front of the upscale food retailer The Fresh Market, which opened in Smithtown in July 2015. The 24,099-square-foot store is in the Branch Plaza shopping center, 138 E. Main St. The photo was taken on July 13, 2015, about a week before opening day.

Michaels (Credit: David Reich-Hale) (Credit: David Reich-Hale) in July 2015, arts and crafts retailer Michaels Companies Inc. opened a store in a long-vacant location in the Deer Park Plaza shopping center in North Babylon, near the Deer Park border. The new 5,147-square-foot store, at 20 Deer Shore Square, employs more than 60 people.

Blue Nile (Credit: Blue Nile) (Credit: Blue Nile) The Blue Nile opened at Roosevelt Field in Garden City in June 2015. The 325-square-foot store, on the mall's main level near guest services and the H&M store, employs a half-dozen people. The e-commerce company expanded into the brick and mortar space with its "Webroom" opening, giving customers the opportunity to try on products previously only seen on its website and work with in-store, non-commissioned consultants on personalized jewelry. This undated photo is a concept rendering of the Blue Nile's store.

Tommy Bahama (Credit: Courtesy of Tommy Bahama) (Credit: Courtesy of Tommy Bahama) Island-inspired fashion retailer Tommy Bahama opened its second Long Island store at the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station in May 2015. The 4,000-square-foot store, in the center of the mall next to Saks Fifth Avenue, employs about 20 people. The store's other location is in the Tanger Outlets in Riverhead. This undated photo shows the exterior of a Tommy Bahama store in Las Vegas.

Nordstrom Rack (Credit: Danielle Finkelstein) (Credit: Danielle Finkelstein) Exterior of Nordstrom Rack and DSW, which opened in the Manhasset Center on Northern Boulevard in spring 2014. This photo was taken on May 2, 2014.

Lowe's (Credit: Johnny Milano) (Credit: Johnny Milano) Lowe's employees prepare for the grand opening of their new Commack store on April 2, 2014.

