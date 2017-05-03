Plainview-based developer Rechler Equity Partners broke ground Tuesday on the second building at its Hampton Business District project at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach.
The new addition, located at 200 Roger’s Way, is the second at the planned nine-building industrial research and development park. The building will be a 68,000-square-foot property with space for office, showroom, distribution and manufacturing operations.
The building is expected to be completed this fall.
“Demand for industrial space has never been higher, and the Hampton Business District is our solution to fulfill this need and continue the growth of Long Island’s economy,” Mitchell Rechler, managing partner of Rechler Equity Partners, said in a statement.
Rechler Equity broke ground on the park’s first building in 2014. The complex will feature a mix of industrial, office and hotel space when completed. The airport and surrounding 50 acres are owned by Suffolk County.
Southampton-based cookie maker Tate’s Bake Shop, AC Lighting & Electrical Supplies of Smithtown, and national HVAC equipment distributor Carrier Enterprise are tenants of the park’s first building at 220 Roger’s Way.
