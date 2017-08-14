Rednote LLC, a Port Washington company whose iPhone app lets users send short music clips with lyrics and video, has raised $5.9 million in a round of venture capital funding, according to a government filing.
Rednote allows people to send clips via text message showing videos such as a panda doing pushups, dancing babies, swimming dogs and memes from “The Simpsons” and singer Rihanna. The clips are organized by themes like “flirt,” “celebration” and “thank you.”
The Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Friday said Rednote had raised $5.9 million of a $6 million offering.
Ten of Rednote’s 15 employees, including chief executive Andy Blacker, work on Main Street in Port Washington in space above an optometrist’s offices.
The company’s investors include Syosset-based Northwood Ventures. Northwood Ventures’ managing director, Paul Homer, sits on Rednote’s board of directors.
In an interview in March, Homer said that one option for Rednote would be to develop relationships with music companies that could spotlight musicians, albums or concert tours.
An SEC filing in March said Rednote had raised $2.6 million of a $3 million funding round. It was not immediately clear if the latest fundraising was separate or an extension of that round.
