Shoppers will flock to stores Monday to return unwanted gifts and stay to spend holiday gift card money and look for bargains, experts say.

In recent years, retailers have reported growing numbers of consumers shopping on the day after Christmas. The day known by some as “Returns Day” now mirrors the hustle and bustle of Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday at stores and malls.

“Shopping the day after Christmas this year will be bigger than ever,” Marshal Cohen of the NPD Group, a Port Washington-based market research company, said Thursday.

“And it’s because of two reasons. One: People are going to go out and exchange the gifts they got for the stuff they really want. And two: They’re going to go out and use their gift cards.”

One out of three gift recipients returned at least one item last holiday season, according to the Retail Equation, a California-based consumer analytics and return fraud prevention company.

The highest rate of returns nationwide occurred on Dec. 26, when returns were more than two times the normal rate seen during the holiday season. And the peak time for returns that day was 12:15 p.m., the same time as on Dec. 26, 2014, the Retail Equation reported.

Stores hope to convert gift returners into shoppers, and consumers can expect “deeper discounts” and “even better sales” after the holidays, said Cohen.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“Christmas lands on a Sunday, but most people will still have Monday off and will use the day to go out and shop,” he said.