The owners of the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream received the second-largest tax break in the state in 2015, state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said Monday.

He released a report showing that Green Acres owner Macerich saved $20.1 million in taxes in a single year under a deal with the Hempstead Town Industrial Development Agency to renovate the aging Green Acres and to construct a strip plaza nearby, Green Acres Commons.

Macerich made a payment in lieu of taxes, or PILOT, last year and will do so each year through 2031. No such payment was required in 2015. The Santa Monica, California-based company has pledged to retain and create nearly 3,000 jobs.

The tax breaks have caused a furor in Valley Stream and DiNapoli is conducting an audit of the IDA incentive package.

In the comptroller’s annual statewide review of IDAs, the largest tax break of 2015 was for a natural gas power plant in upstate Greene County.

The fifth-largest was for the Covanta waste-to-energy plant in Westbury, which saved $15.8 million in 2015 taxes after investing $296 million and employing 85 people. The incentives were also awarded by the Hempstead IDA.

Separately, the report said building projects supported by the Suffolk IDA have created 12,976 jobs in recent years, the third most among the state’s 109 active IDAs. Suffolk was No. 2 in last year’s report.

DiNapoli also found that Long Islanders were paid some of the highest IDA salaries in 2015; pay comes from IDA fees, not taxpayer dollars.

Nassau IDA Executive Director Joseph J. Kearney earned $191,000, the second most after the CEO of the Genesee County IDA. Kearney’s salary equaled 7 percent of the Nassau IDA’s 2015 revenue.

Fred Parola, CEO of the Hempstead IDA, placed No. 4 with pay of $173,305, or 18 percent of the agency’s 2015 revenue.

The fifth-highest-paid IDA official in the state was Anthony J. Catapano of the Suffolk IDA, who earned $158,219, or 16 percent of the agency’s 2015 revenue.

— with Stefanie Dazio