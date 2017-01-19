The Long Island job market ended 2016 with its strongest growth in nine months, state Labor Department data released Thursday show.
The Island had 17,300 more jobs in December, compared with December 2015, the biggest jump since March 2016’s year-over-year growth of 25,000 jobs.
The private-education and health-services sector led the gains with a 10,200-job increase. The majority of the gains were in health care, which added 9,100 jobs. The manufacturing sector shrank the most, with a 1,200-job loss.
December marks the last of the preliminary jobs reports for last year. In March the department will issue revised data for 2016.
The department uses year-over-year comparisons because local data aren’t adjusted to account for seasonal fluctuations in employment.
The Labor Department will release the December unemployment rate on Tuesday. The jobless rate inched down to 4 percent in November from 4.1 percent a year earlier.
Comments
