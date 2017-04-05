Shoe chain Payless ShoeSource will close three stores on Long Island, including one at Roosevelt Field mall in Garden City.

The closing announcement on Wednesday comes after Payless filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, with plans to reduce its debt by almost 50 percent.

The Topeka, Kansas-based retailer said Tuesday it will immediately close nearly 400 stores as part of the reorganization.

The Payless stores on Long Island slated to close are at 45 E. Main St. in Patchogue, Century 21 Plaza on 1079 Old Country Rd. in Westbury and Roosevelt Field mall.

Each store’s closing date will be different, a company spokeswoman said. She declined to say how many employees would be affected by the closing of the three stores on Long Island, and said the company is not commenting beyond the list of store closures.

Payless has more than 4,400 stores in more than 30 countries and was founded in 1956.

There are more than three dozen Payless stores on Long Island, according to the chain’s website.