Hummus maker Sabra Dipping Co. plans to shutter its Farmingdale plant, which manufactures a Greek yogurt dip, the company confirmed Monday. It employs 22 people.

The plant is scheduled to close June 30, but most of the workers will be laid off effective May 16, according to a WARN notice posted on the state Labor Department’s website.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“These decisions are never easy, but for the long-term growth of the Greek Yogurt Dip line, working with a co-manufacturer will enable us to meet the scale and innovation in our pipeline,” a spokeswoman for the White Plains-based company said.

The employees will be offered transfers to other Sabra factories, which are located in Virginia, where hummus is made, and in California, where the company makes salsa, she said.

If the workers choose not to transfer, “Sabra will provide severance, career counseling and job-placement support,” the spokeswoman said.

Sabra was founded in 1986 in Queens, the company’s website says. Its dips and spreads include hummus in more than a dozen flavors, salsa, guacamole and the Greek yogurt dip.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Under the state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or WARN, companies with at least 50 full-time employees must file a 90-day notice of a mass layoff or closing.