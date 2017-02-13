A state program designed to promote food and beverages made in New York State increased sales of the items by nearly three times last year compared with 2015, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday.

The Taste NY initiative generated sales of $13.1 million in food and drink purchases during 2016, up from $4.5 million a year earlier. The program started in 2013.

Among the local businesses with products being sold through Taste NY are Backyard Brine in Commack, Blue Point Brewing Co. in Patchogue, Lakewood Bakery in Farmingdale, North Fork Chips in Cutchogue, Satur Farms vegetables in Cutchogue and Tate’s Bake Shop in Southampton.

Taste NY sells food and beverages in stores, cafes and bars. There are more than 60 locations across the state, including at the Long Island Expressway rest stop in Dix Hills, Jones Beach State Park and MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma.

Taste NY also had temporary booths at major events such as the 2016 Barclays Golf Tournament at Bethpage State Park.

Cuomo, in his 2017-18 proposed state budget, is seeking permission from the State Legislature to expand Taste NY alcohol sales to movie theaters. He also wants to offer grants to craft beverage producers for advertising and to enter competitions. The movie theater proposal has drawn criticism from some state lawmakers.

Richard A. Ball, state agriculture commissioner, said Monday that Taste NY has led food and beverage companies to expand their operations and add jobs in the state.

David Fisher, president of the state Farm Bureau, said, “Taste NY is a visible way to showcase the rich diversity of agriculture in this state and to encourage people to try food and beverages that originated on the farm.”