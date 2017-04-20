Long Island Press, a local news website, has been purchased by a Queens-based newspaper publisher for an undisclosed amount.

Schneps Communications, publisher of the weekly Queens Courier and Ridgewood Times papers, bought the Press from its founder Morey Publishing, a marketing company based in Syosset, officials announced Wednesday night.

Schneps CEO Joshua Schneps said the Press “is a viable and growing online business but we have not ruled out a print product.” He will serve as co-publisher with his mother and business partner Victoria Schneps-Yunis.

The Press became an internet-only publication in 2014 after more than 10 years of publishing a print edition. It has a staff of 11, two of which will remain with Morey.

Morey president Jed Morey said Press managing editor Timothy Bolger had been promoted to editor-in-chief, succeeding Christopher Twarowski, who will stay with Morey.

This is not the first transaction between the two companies. Last year, Morey sold its Best of Long Island contest to Schneps.