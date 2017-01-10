Maspeth-based Schreiber Processing Corp. is recalling about 2,330 pounds of chicken tenders that may be misbranded and contaminated with plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Monday.
The breaded chicken breast tenders were produced on Dec. 8 and packaged on Dec. 9.
“We discovered the problem when we received a complaint from a customer who found a piece of plastic in the item,” said Mordechai Milworn, the Queens company’s quality control manager.
“We contacted each of our consumers directly and informed the Food and Safety Inspection Service voluntarily to protect the safety of our customers.” The chicken tenders were shipped to catering companies, cafeterias and restaurants, in New Jersey, New York, and Washington.
An “incident of this nature is unusual” and customers who return these products will receive a full refund, Milworn said.
The products being recalled are 10-pound boxes containing “Meal Mart battered & breaded chicken breast tenders,” bearing item code 03-CTB and production code 0246.
The recalled products bear establishment number “P-787” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
According to the recall release, there have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness due to eating the chicken tenders.
