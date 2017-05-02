The federal budget deal restores funding cuts proposed by President Donald Trump that had imperiled almost 3,000 jobs at Brookhaven National Laboratory, Sen. Charles Schumer announced Tuesday.

The spending agreement, which covers the final five months of the federal fiscal year, increases funding for the Department of Energy’s Office of Science by $42 million to $5.3 billion. The office is a primary BNL funder.

The federal fiscal year ends Sept. 30.

The congressional compromise, which Trump supports, “will help BNL carry out critical projects that help put Long Island on the map as a global leader in research,” said Schumer, leader of the Senate Democrats.

In March, at a news conference held at the Upton lab, he decried Trump for wanting to cut $3 billion from the Department of Energy, which includes the science office, the office of energy efficiency and renewal energy, the nuclear energy office and programs focused on the electric grid and fossil energy research.

BNL received more than $537 million last year from the department offices that had been targeted by Trump for reduced funding, according to Schumer and lab executives.

BNL is home to the National Synchrotron Light Source II and other centers where basic research is conducted. Some of its inventions have become the basis for local startup businesses.

Schumer said Tuesday that the budget deal includes $1.9 billion for basic energy services, an increase from $1.85 billion in fiscal 2016. The light source will share in $494 million for five light sources across the country.

The deal also earmarks $1.8 million for infrastructure improvements at BNL.

Schumer said the lab “creates jobs, spurs innovation and is essential to keeping Long Island and America No. 1.”

Stony Brook University president Dr. Samuel L. Stanley Jr. hailed the spending agreement, citing Schumer’s aggressive lobbying on the part of BNL.

“Our joint faculty, our students and researchers . . . will continue to pursue current questions and new opportunities as they strive to make discoveries that will change our understanding of the world,” he said.

Local business and education leaders have said BNL is a key player in a proposed research corridor linking the Island’s universities and labs with those in New York City to spur the growth of technology companies.