Brookhaven National Laboratory would lose critical funding under President Donald Trump’s proposed budget, endangering nearly 3,000 jobs at the Upton lab, Sen. Chuck Schumer is expected to announce Friday.

Schumer, the Senate’s top Democrat, is expected to detail some $3 billion in proposed budget cuts to the U.S. Department of Energy that would stop or undermine ongoing research at BNL.

The laboratory last year received more than $500 million from the Department of Energy offices that are facing cuts, a Schumer aide said.

The lab, among a handful of local research institutions, is viewed by business and political leaders as a linchpin to a proposed research corridor that eventually could produce startup companies and more high-tech jobs.

Trump’s proposed funding reductions to the energy department include cutting $2 billion from the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, the nuclear energy office and programs focused on the electric grid and fossil energy research.

A further $900 million would be lost from the department’s Office of Science.

A Schumer aide said the senator views Trump’s proposed budget as “decimating the world-renowned lab responsible for innovation, research and nearly 3,000 Long Island jobs.”

Federal funding is instrumental to BNL’s National Synchrotron Light Source II and Relativistic Ion Collider.

The aide said Schumer “will promise to lead the fight to protect these Department of Energy programs.”

BNL officials are expected to join Schumer at a news conference Friday afternoon.