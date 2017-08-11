Consumer prices in the metropolitan area were 1.6 percent higher last month than a year ago on higher costs for housing and food.

The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday that its consumer price index for the 31-county region that includes Long Island climbed 1.6 percent in July compared with July 2016.

It was the smallest such increase since December, when the index began rising more than 2 percent per month, year over year.

