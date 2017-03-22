The state Office of Mental Health plans to hire up to 180 mental therapy aides on Long Island over the next two years.
Individuals interested in the jobs have until March 29 to apply to take a civil service test in May, officials said.
Therapy aides help provide services, treatment, rehabilitation and support to people diagnosed with mental illness.
The exam was last given in September...
