Stephanie Cohen, a Great Neck interior designer known for high-end home furnishings, has relocated her eponymous store to bigger digs in Farmingdale.
Stephanie Cohen Home last month opened in a 40,000-square-foot space, after moving from a 14,000-square-foot showroom across the street on Route 110, where the store was based for three years, the designer said in an interview Monday.
Cohen was born in Iran, grew up in Roslyn and is a graduate of the Metropolitan Institute of Interior Design in Syosset.
The store features furniture, wallpaper, lighting accessories, rugs and mattresses, she said. It also has a design center that helps customers create furniture layouts.
She said she also included the center “so that designers in this area no longer have to travel to the city to do design work.”
The store, which has 12 employees, also features scents and interactive technology.
The store’s merchandise ranges from mid- to high-end prices and includes a $2,000 Bernhardt sofa and a $14,000 Theodore Alexander sectional, Cohen said.
