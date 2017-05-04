Stew Leonard’s, nicknamed the “Disneyland of Dairy Stores,” plans to open its second Long Island grocery store in August.

The food retailer said it will hire 350 people to staff the 70,000-square-foot store at 1987 Front St. in East Meadow. The location, the Connecticut-based chain’s sixth grocery store, took over a space that had been vacant since Pathmark closed in October 2013.

On Monday, a hiring center will open next door to the store. Candidates will be interviewed for full-time and part-time positions ranging from sales to support operations. The hiring center will be open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. In June, it will also be open on Saturdays during the same hours.

Job seekers should first apply online at stewleonards.com/stews-locations/east-meadow/ before stopping by the center.

Stew Leonard’s opened its first Long Island location in Kimco Realty Corp.’s Airport Plaza shopping center in Farmingdale in January 2016.

The chain, founded as a dairy store in 1969 in Norwalk, Connecticut, also has locations in Danbury and Newington, Connecticut, and in Yonkers. Each store carries 2,200 items, including private-label products, and has a bakery, butcher shop, seafood department, and hot and cold buffet.

The chain is also known for its country-fair atmosphere, with costumed characters and animated entertainment, such as animatronic cows and vegetables, throughout the stores to keep children entertained while parents shop.

The stage in the produce department of the East Meadow store will be home to a new animatronics show called The Guacamole Girls.