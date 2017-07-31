Stew Leonard’s, nicknamed the “Disneyland of Dairy Stores,” will open its second Long Island grocery store on Aug. 23.
The new 70,000-square-foot store, at 1987 Front St. in East Meadow, replacing a former Pathmark, will open at 8 a.m. The store will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and employ 350 people.
The East Meadow location will be family-owned and -operated Stew Leonard’s...
