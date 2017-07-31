Subscribe
    Stew Leonard’s 2nd LI store to open Aug. 23 in East Meadow

    The grocery chain, Stew Leonard's, opened a store

    The grocery chain, Stew Leonard's, opened a store in a 60,000-square-foot space in Airport Plaza in Farmingdale on Jan. 20, 2016. Stew Leonard Jr., the president and chief executive of the family-owned and -operated company, gave a tour of his store on Feb. 16, 2016, showing all the different fresh foods it has to offer. (Credit: Newsday / Chris Ware)

    Stew Leonard’s, nicknamed the “Disneyland of Dairy Stores,” will open its second Long Island grocery store on Aug. 23.

    The new 70,000-square-foot store, at 1987 Front St. in East Meadow, replacing a former Pathmark, will open at 8 a.m. The store will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and employ 350 people.

    The East Meadow location will be family-owned and -operated Stew Leonard’s...

