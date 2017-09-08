Supermarket operator Stop & Shop will open in a former Foodtown store in Rocky Point later this month.

Stop & Shop’s new store replaces the former Super Foodtown of Rocky Point, at 245 Rte. 25A. The 58,000-square-foot store will open Sept. 29 at 8 a.m.

Stop & Shop hired 145 employees, the majority of whom worked at the former Foodtown location, Stop & Shop spokeswoman Cindy Carrasquilla said Friday.

The Foodtown had taken over the space of a one-time Waldbaum’s supermarket, which closed following the bankruptcy of the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co., parent company of Waldbaum’s and Pathmark,

A Foodtown representative had said it planned to close the Rocky Point store on Sept. 5.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The new Stop & Shop store will have a natural food department with an organic produce section located near the organic and natural food aisles. The store will also have a specialty cheese department with an olive bar, mozzarella made in-store and local Long Island cheeses.

There will be a prepared food department with sushi bar, sandwiches, rotisserie chickens, and other hot and cold prepared foods. The bakery will carry store-made cakes and local Long Island pies.

The store will feature Stop & Shop’s handheld devices, which allow customers to scan and bag their groceries while they shop.

In October and November 2015, Stop & Shop took over nine former Waldbaum’s and Pathmark stores on Long Island. The former Waldbaum’s locations were in Baldwin, Long Beach, Huntington, East Hampton, Southampton, and on Hicksville Road in Massapequa. The old Pathmark stores were in Franklin Square, Seaford and Greenvale.

Stop & Shop said it now has 49 supermarkets on Long Island.