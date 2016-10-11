Suffolk County National Bank on Tuesday said some customers had money stolen out of their accounts after an ATM skimming device was attached at a single branch location.

The bank said no customers would lose money as a result of the fraudulent activity, adding that anyone affected would receive credit for all unauthorized transactions.

The bank didn’t say how many customers were impacted or how much money was stolen in total.

“We are in the process of notifying our affected customers,” the bank said in the statement. “We have encouraged our customers to verify recent account activity and notify us immediately if they identify any unauthorized transactions.” The bank also said, “Protecting customer information is a top priority for Suffolk County National Bank.”

The Suffolk County Police Department said that its identity theft unit detectives were investigating reports that the skimming device was used at the bank’s Medford location from late August to early September. Police added that no arrests have been made.

Tom Curley, a Suffolk County National Bank customer from Medford, said he noticed two unauthorized transactions on his account Tuesday morning totaling nearly $6,000.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“The bank said it happened to multiple people and said we would get the money back in the next few days,” Curley said, adding that the withdrawals were made in Queens.

Ashley Kjarbo, of East Patchogue, said her account lost about $1,900. She said that she first saw the suspicious activity on her account on Sunday night.

Since 2012, police have reported skimming incidents at numerous Long Island financial institutions, including Astoria Financial branches in Franklin Square, Kings Park and Huntington Station; an HSBC Bank branch in Lynbrook; a Chase branch in Cedarhurst; Capital One branches in Valley Stream and Carle Place; and, in August, NEFCU branches in New Hyde Park, Franklin Square and Wantagh.