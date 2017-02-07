Suffolk Federal Credit Union has named Ralph D. Spencer Jr. its new president and chief executive.
He was the Medford-based credit union’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. He has also served as its chief lending officer.
James J. Maggio Jr., chairman of the board at Suffolk Federal, called Spencer “an invaluable member of the credit union team” in a news release sent Monday night.See alsoLong Island's top public companiesPhotosPromotions, hires on LISee alsoFind a job
Suffolk Federal has assets of about $1 billion and 55,000 members. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or regularly conducts business in Suffolk County.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.