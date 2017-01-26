The Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency, in an unusual move, tabled the election of officers on Thursday, including chairman of its board of directors.

The agency, which provides tax breaks to expanding businesses, had been expected to name Theresa Ward as board chairman.

Ward is commissioner of economic development and planning in the administration of Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

Commissioners have frequently, but not always, led the IDA board.

The chairman’s seat has been vacant since late last year after Joanne Minieri left the post of economic development commissioner to join RXR Realty.

Ward, Minieri’s top aide, was tapped to be commissioner in December and was appointed to the seven-member IDA board at the same time by the county legislature.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Asked about the delayed officers’ election, acting chairman Grant Hendricks said “many board members are interested in all of the board positions.”

“There is no contention,” he added.

Hendricks also said in an interview that Bellone played no role in the election delay and has not stated a preference of who should be chairman.

“He has provided no input to the board. It’s the board’s decision to make,” Hendricks said.

The IDA meeting lasted just eight minutes because many of the agenda items were tabled until the agency’s officers are selected for 2017. The next meeting is Feb. 23.