Suffolk County is accepting applications for a new loan program aimed at helping small retailers locate in new mixed-use developments near Long Island Rail Road stations, County Executive Steve Bellone announced.

The First-Generation Transit-Oriented Development Retail Revolving Loan Fund seeks to aid independent retailers, particularly those displaced by the new buildings adjacent to train stations in Wyandanch, Patchogue and other communities. The buildings typically include retail space on the ground floor and apartments above.

The $300,000 fund will provide loans of between $20,000 and $75,000 with a fixed interest rate of 3 percent. The loan agreement will last as long as the store’s lease.

“By strategically supporting small business development around popular public transit hubs, we are bolstering the evolution of these communities into thriving downtowns,” said Bellone, an early backer of the Wyandanch Rising blight removal project when he served as Babylon Town supervisor.

The loan fund was established last year after county officials and developers learned that restaurants, delis, dry cleaners and other retailers couldn’t afford to return to their former locations, Theresa Ward, Bellone’s commissioner of economic development, said earlier this month. They lacked the money to purchase equipment, furniture, fixtures and other materials needed for the new storefronts, she said.

The county’s Economic Development Corp. approved the loan fund in August. It will be run with assistance from the Manhattan-based National Development Council.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Loans will be guaranteed by the retailer and its landlord. They will be approved by members of the development corporation’s board.

Applicants must complete a five-page form and provide documentation including copies of their most recent business and personal income tax returns and verification that income and payroll taxes have been paid.

More information is available at bit.ly/2nMuHtQ. Applicants also may call 631-853-4800 or email Ecodev@suffolkcountynygov.