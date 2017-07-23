Sustainable Long Island will host a series of small business mentoring sessions in Roosevelt to provide personalized assistance to small businesses and entrepreneurs.
Two sessions will be held, from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Aug. 1 at the Roosevelt Public Library, 27 W. Fulton Ave. Another session will be held on Aug. 12 from 10 to noon at Memorial Presbyterian Church, 189 Babylon Tpke.
The sessions will include one-on-one meetings with mentors, and advice from small business and banking experts. Mentoring session themes will cover strategies to grow your business, resources for accessing capital, resources for becoming MWBE (minority- or woman-owned business enterprise) certified, achieving financial success, and how to utilize digital marketing tools.
Those interested in participating are required to RSVP at surveymonkey.com/r/rooseveltsmbiz or via e-mail at info@sustainableli.org. For more information, call 516-873-0230.
Farmingdale-based nonprofit Sustainable Long Island is hosting the sessions in collaboration with the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce, Capital One, Roosevelt Public Library, Roosevelt Chamber of Commerce and Memorial Presbyterian Church. — Aisha Al-Muslim
