Long Island’s newest small-format Target location in Port Washington is looking to hire around 100 employees in advance of the store’s Oct. 18 opening.

The 48,000-square foot store, located at 3 Shore Rd. in the Soundview Marketplace shopping center, replaces a King Kullen location that closed there in 2015.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Target will host two job fairs — Aug. 7 and 14 — at the Landmark Theater at 232 Main St. in Port Washington. The retailer will conduct pre-scheduled interviews at the hiring events, the company said in a release Thursday.

The new store is Long Island’s 25th Target location and the national chain’s third small-format store locally. Last year, the company opened its first small-format locations in Freeport and Elmont in October and November, respectively.

“The small store format brings convenience to the consumers,” said Marshal Cohen, chief retail analyst for the NPD Group of Port Washington. With competition from online shopping offerings, traditional retailers are looking for ways to enter smaller, niche markets. A small-format store “creates a much more localized model,” Cohen said.

The store will offer a more limited merchandise selection than the chain’s larger stores, which are typically 140,000 square feet. Groceries, apparel, health and beauty products, home goods, toys and electronics will be sold at the new store.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The job fairs will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. Applicants can arrange interview times by applying for positions in advance at Target.com/careers. Job seekers can also apply in-person.