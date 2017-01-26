Target plans to open its third small-format store on Long Island this October.

The 48,000-square-foot Target store, at 3 Shore Rd. in Port Washington, will replace a King Kullen that closed in January 2015 in the Soundview Marketplace shopping center.

“We look forward to serving even more guests on Long Island,” Mark Schindele, senior vice president of Target’s properties team, said in a statement.

Village officials in Port Washington North have been working with the business community to bring tenants into the Soundview Marketplace after King Kullen vacated the center.

“It has been a pleasure working with the Target team as we’ve assisted them in their decision to add a new location,” Port Washington North Mayor Bob Weitzner said in a statement. “I believe this is a major plus for the entire Port Washington community and look forward to opening day in the fall.”

The new store will join the recently opened flexible-format locations in Freeport, which opened in October, and Elmont, which opened in November.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The Port Washington store will offer a more limited merchandise selection than the chain’s full-size stores. It will include groceries, apparel, health and beauty products, home goods, toys and electronics, as well as services such as mobile and online order pickup.

The “flexible-format” design allows for stores in smaller locations that are meant to serve “densely populated suburban markets,” the chain said. Target currently operates 32 flexible-format stores and has previously announced plans to open 30 of them in the next three years.

“Target’s properties team continuously explores locations for potential new stores,” Target spokeswoman Kristy Welker said. “New York is a priority market for Target as we look to expand our flexible-format store strategy.”