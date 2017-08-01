The role of technology in helping businesses and governments to solve problems will be the subject of a half-day event on Aug. 8 in Selden.
The free conference will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Montauk Room of the Babylon Student Center on the Selden campus of Suffolk County Community College.
The event is being organized by DuWayne Gregory, presiding officer of the county legislature, and will include a keynote speech by Sid Burgess, a government technology expert at Granicus Inc. of Denver.
Among the topics to be discussed are cybersecurity, predictive analytics, procurement and smart growth.
Attendees can register by sending an email to chartingthecourse.legislature@suffolkcountyny.gov or by calling Christina DeLisi at 631-853-6377.
