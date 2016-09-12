Apple AirPod alternatives
While Sept. 16 is the debut of the new iPhone 7, the introduction of Apple's AirPods is coming later this year. While the new iPhones will come with wired ear buds, the new wireless AirPods will be sold separately -- at a cost of $159. If you want to wait to try out AirPods until the price comes down, here are some less expensive wireless headphone alternatives you can buy at various retailers. (Prices and availability may vary, and some of these models can also be found on sale.)
Skullcandy Grind Wireless(Credit: Target)
Named one of the 10 best wireless Bluetooth headphones of 2016 by CNET, the Skullcandy Grind Wireless headphones cost $89 at Target.
Plantronics BackBeat Fit(Credit: Walmart)
The Plantronics BackBeat Fit was also picked as one of CNET's 10 best wireless Bluetooth headphones of 2016, and costs $83.10 at Walmart.
LG Tone Infim (HBS-900)(Credit: Amazon)
LG's Tone Infim (HBS-900) model was another of CNET's best Bluetooth wireless headphones, and it features retractable ear buds. It costs $117.99 on Amazon.
Phiaton BT 100 NC(Credit: Best Buy)
Digital Trends picked the Phiaton BT 100 NC as one of its 10 best wireless Bluetooth headphones last month, and right now it sells for $119.99 at Best Buy.
Sol Republic Shadow(Credit: Amazon)
Sol Republics' Shadow model was another tabbed by Digital Trends as a top wireless Bluetooth headset, and it regularly retails on Amazon for $99.99.
Optoma NuForce BE6(Credit: Walmart)
Optoma NuForce BE6 was another set of wireless Bluetooth headphones picked as a top 10 by Digital Trends, and you can order these from Walmart.com for $129.
Creative Sound Blaster Jam(Credit: Amazon)
If you're looking for a cheaper option, Creative Sound Blaster Jam was named one of CNET's best cheap Bluetooth headphones last year. The current retail price is $49.99 at Amazon.
Plantronics BackBeat Go 2(Credit: Walmart)
Plantronics BackBeat Go 2 was another one of CNET's best cheap wireless Bluetooth headphone picks, and it sells for $51.99 at Walmart.
Skullcandy Smokin' Buds 2(Credit: PC. Richard & Son)
P.C. Richard & Son carries the Skullcandy Smokin' Buds 2 for $59.99.
Philips In-Ear Lightweight Wireless Headphone(Credit: Target)
The Philips In-Ear Lightweight Wireless Headphone is available at Target for $49.99.
