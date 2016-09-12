Subscribe
    The new Apple AirPods are shown during an (Credit: AP / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

    The new Apple AirPods are shown during an event to announce new Apple products on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, in San Francisco.

    Apple AirPod alternatives

    Updated
    By   edward.starkey@newsday.com

    While Sept. 16 is the debut of the new iPhone 7, the introduction of Apple's AirPods is coming later this year.

    While the new iPhones will come with wired ear buds, the new wireless AirPods will be sold separately -- at a cost of $159.

    If you want to wait to try out AirPods until the price comes down, here are some less expensive wireless headphone alternatives you can buy at various retailers. (Prices and availability may vary, and some of these models can also be found on sale.)

    Skullcandy Grind Wireless

    Named one of the 10 best wireless Bluetooth
    (Credit: Target)

    Named one of the 10 best wireless Bluetooth headphones of 2016 by CNET, the Skullcandy Grind Wireless headphones cost $89 at Target.

    Plantronics BackBeat Fit

    The Plantronics BackBeat Fit was also picked as
    (Credit: Walmart)

    The Plantronics BackBeat Fit was also picked as one of CNET's 10 best wireless Bluetooth headphones of 2016, and costs $83.10 at Walmart.

    LG Tone Infim (HBS-900)

    LG's Tone Infim (HBS-900) model was another of
    (Credit: Amazon)

    LG's Tone Infim (HBS-900) model was another of CNET's best Bluetooth wireless headphones, and it features retractable ear buds. It costs $117.99 on Amazon.

    Phiaton BT 100 NC

    Digital Trends picked the Phiaton BT 100 NC
    (Credit: Best Buy)

    Digital Trends picked the Phiaton BT 100 NC as one of its 10 best wireless Bluetooth headphones last month, and right now it sells for $119.99 at Best Buy.

    Sol Republic Shadow

    Sol Republics' Shadow model was another tabbed by
    (Credit: Amazon)

    Sol Republics' Shadow model was another tabbed by Digital Trends as a top wireless Bluetooth headset, and it regularly retails on Amazon for $99.99.

    Optoma NuForce BE6

    Optoma NuForce BE6 was another set of wireless
    (Credit: Walmart)

    Optoma NuForce BE6 was another set of wireless Bluetooth headphones picked as a top 10 by Digital Trends, and you can order these from Walmart.com for $129.

    Creative Sound Blaster Jam

    If you're looking for a cheaper option, Creative
    (Credit: Amazon)

    If you're looking for a cheaper option, Creative Sound Blaster Jam was named one of CNET's best cheap Bluetooth headphones last year. The current retail price is $49.99 at Amazon.

    Plantronics BackBeat Go 2

    Plantronics BackBeat Go 2 was another one of
    (Credit: Walmart)

    Plantronics BackBeat Go 2 was another one of CNET's best cheap wireless Bluetooth headphone picks, and it sells for $51.99 at Walmart.

    Skullcandy Smokin' Buds 2

    P.C. Richard & Son carries the Skullcandy Smokin' Buds 2 for $59.99.
    (Credit: PC. Richard & Son)

    P.C. Richard & Son carries the Skullcandy Smokin' Buds 2 for $59.99.

    Philips In-Ear Lightweight Wireless Headphone

    The Philips In-Ear Lightweight Wireless Headphone is available at Target for $49.99.
    (Credit: Target)

    The Philips In-Ear Lightweight Wireless Headphone is available at Target for $49.99.

