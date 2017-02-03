An unknown hacker probably won’t access your Facebook account, but people you know may.
About 24 percent of Facebook users who participated in a study said they snooped on romantic partners by calling up the account on the victim’s smartphone or computer.
The victim typically didn’t log off or had browsers that remembered passwords.
Researchers said “in many cases, snooping effectively ended the relationship.”
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.