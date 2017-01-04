If you are using iOS 10 on your iPhone, here are new additions you may not have known about.

1. The finger swipe to open the lock screen is gone. You now have to press the home button. There is a compromise if you use the Touch ID fingerprint system. Go to Settings, then General, then Accessibility, then Home Button. Toggle the Rest Finger to Open setting to “on” to just place your finger on the Home button to open the lock screen.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

2. With iOS 10, Apple uses facial recognition software to scan your library and place faces in a People album, grouped by the person. Also new: filter, crop, adjust, rotate or markup live photos by touching the icon with three horizontal lines with circles.

3. Control Center has been redesigned. Swipe up from the bottom of the screen to open it. The top panel has shortcuts for Airplane Mode, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Do Not Disturb and Rotation Lock. Beneath are the brightness slider, AirPlay and AirDrop controls. Beneath that is the Night Shift shortcut. At the bottom are shortcuts for the iPhone’s flashlight, timer, calculator and camera. On iPhone 6s or later, these four shortcuts have 3D Touch capabilities. For instance, press the flashlight shortcut firmly to adjust its brightness.