NAME Restaurant Dash With Gordon Ramsay

WHAT IT IS From Glu Games, the folks who came up with Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, comes this fast-paced game in which you prepare and serve dishes while the famously foul-mouthed chef oversees your work.

HOW MUCH Free, in-app purchases from 99 cents and up

COMPATIBLE WITH iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, requires iOS 8.0 or later; Android 4.0.3 and up

WHAT’S GOOD If you’ve ever imagined what it would be like to work at Hell’s Kitchen or any of Ramsay’s other eateries, Restaurant Dash will give you a good taste. It starts easy enough as Ramsay works you through the basics of preparing a simple burger or a turkey sandwich, getting it to the customers and, most important, collecting their payment. As the game progresses, the orders become more complicated — don’t forget those condiments for the burgers — and you also have to serve multiple customers at a time. Move too slowly and risk incurring the wrath of Ramsay, whose language can sometimes be saltier than a side order of fries. (No need to cover your ears — the really nasty words have been bleeped.)

As you collect coins for serving your customers, you can use them to upgrade equipment or purchase higher-quality meats — and, in turn, charge customers more money.

WHAT’S NOT A “skip this tutorial” box popped up in one round and wouldn’t go away, which interrupted gameplay. An oblivious Ramsay was barking for us to move our butt — or words to that effect.

BOTTOM LINE This game is cooking with gas.