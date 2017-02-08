The Apple Store on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue will expand from 32,000 square feet to more than 77,000 square feet.
The store, with its iconic glass cube front, has been closed while undergoing renovations.
The extent of the expansion was a mystery until it was revealed in site landlord Boston Properties’ earnings conference call.
The renovated store is expected to open early next year.
