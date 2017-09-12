Apple is holding its annual special event unveiling new products. It is the company's first event at its new Cupertino, California, headquarters.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is currently addressing the crowd in the Steve Jobs Theater, named for the company's founder.

iPhone X

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

Cook discussed the company's flagship product, the iPhone, which first came on the market 10 years ago this year.

"All of this brought us to now when we create devices that are far more intelligent than ever before," Cook said.

The new iPhone will be known as the iPhone 8. Like the iPhone 7, there will be two versions, a 4.7-inch iPhone 8 and a larger version, dubbed the iPhone 8+, including a 5.5-inch display and dual cameras on the back. It will be available in silver, space gray and a new gold finish, said Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing.

The iPhone 8 will feature a new chip, called the A11, which includes six cores and delivers 70 percent improvement in multi-threaded workloads, Schiller said. On the outside, Schiller said the iPhone 8 will include the "most durable glass in a smartphone."

The iPhone 8 and 8+'s rear cameras will be 12-megapixel cameras, providing for improved photos and the "highest quality video capture ever in a smartphone," Schiller said. The cameras will also be calibrated for augmented reality.

Schiller touted the emerging uses for AR, including providing additional information while at a sporting event, helping map out the sky and formations and, most notably, gaming applications.

The iPhone 8 will also be the first one to include wireless charging, Schiller said, through the support of Qi, which Apple will attempt to grow in the market.

Both versions of the iPhone 8 will be available with either 64GB or 256GB of internal storage, and will sell for $699 for the iPhone 8 and $799 for the iPhone 8+. They will be available for ordering beginning Sept. 15 and will ship on Sept. 22.

An upgrade to the Apple's mobile operating system, iOS 11, will be available for download on Sept. 19.

Apple Watch Series 3

After a brief discussion of Apple’s new headquarters and its plans for retail expansion, Cook started product talks by discussing the Apple Watch, which he said is now the most popular watch in the world.

Jeff Williams, Apple chief operating officer, said the Apple Watch's heart rate monitor is the most used heart rate monitor in the world. Apple is changing the heart rate monitor to add resting heart rate and recovery heart rate. Williams said reading a user's heart rate will also now be instant.

Apple will also be creating Apple Watch Study to use the watch's heart rate monitor to track atrial fibrilation.

The updates are part of Apple Watch's updated operating system, OS 4, which will be available for download on Sept. 19.

Beyond the operating system update, Williams unveiled the next generation of the Apple Watch, the Series 3, which includes cellular data, allowing for watches to be more functional without an iPhone nearby. The watch will also be able to stream Apple Music and will feature a faster processor.

The case is the same size as the Apple Watch Series 2, Williams said.

The Apple Watch Series 3 will be sold in two versions: a cellular version for $399 and a non-cellular version for $329. It will be available for orders starting Sept. 15 and will ship on Sept. 22.

Apple TV 4K

Cook returned to discuss Apple's digital media player, the Apple TV, unveiling the product's 5th generation, known as Apple TV 4K – so named due to its ability to stream 4K video content.

Eddy Cue, senior vice president of internet software and services, took the stage to discuss how Apple TV 4K will not only provide content in 4K, but also high dynamic range, or HDR, which provides more vibrant colors on screen.

Movies previously bought through iTunes will be upgraded to 4K at no additional charge, Cue said. Live sports will also be brought to Apple TV later this year, giving the score and time remaining to help users decided which games they should watch at a given time. Games will also be available to play via the Apple TV 4K, taking advantage of the product's upgraded processing and graphics power.

"Graphics are more than four times faster," Cue noted.

The new TV app will also be available on the iPhone and iPad, Cue said.

The Apple TV 4K will cost $179, will be available for ordering on Sept. 15 and will ship on Sept. 22.