Apps to survive a snowstorm
Your smartphone can prove a valuable tool during a weather emergency, including a snowstorm. Here are a collection of apps that should be part of your storm plan whether you're depending on an iPhone, Android or other smartphone.
onTime: LIRR Free(Credit: Apple)
The app shows Long Island Rail Road train schedules.
Nassau Now(Credit: Apple)
A Nassau County government app featuring information on events, news alerts, traffic and advisories. No similar app is available for Suffolk County.
Gas Buddy(Credit: Apple)
In case of a gas shortage, its GPS tracking will list gas stations and prices nearby.
Newsday(Credit: Apple)
Our app will deliver breaking news and Long Island coverage of any storm, including road closures, current conditions and power outages. Free for iPhone and Android with subscription.
News 12(Credit: Apple)
Provides local news, including local weather alerts, weather forecasts, current temperatures and storm coverage. Free to Optimum customers and subscribers that receive News 12 on Comcast, Time Warner and Service Electric cable systems.
The Weather Channel(Credit: Apple)
Updates on weather conditions in your area. Free for iPhone and Android.
First Aid by American Red Cross(Credit: Apple)
Step-by-step instructions guide users through a range of first aid scenarios, from treating everyday injuries to administering CPR. Offers video tutorials and 911 assistance for emergencies. Free for iPhone and Android.
Emergency Radio (Police Scanner)(Credit: Apple)
Tune in to police, fire, EMS and weather radio frequencies. A good source for emergency information during power-outages. $0.99 for iPhone.
Find My Friends(Credit: Apple)
Share your location with friends, family and the rest of your contacts with Find My Friends. The app uses GPS location to determine where your accepted contacts are at any moment.
Red Panic Button(Credit: Apple)
A one-touch distress call. Sends GPS location (complete with Google Maps links) to users' emergency contact lists via email, Twitter or text. It also has full Facebook integration. Free with in-app purchases.
Pet First Aid by American Red Cross(Credit: Apple)
Pet First Aid by American Red Cross is advice for pet owners in emergencies. Articles include instructions on treating fractures, drowning and poisoning in cats and dogs.
Storm Shield(Credit: Apple)
National Weather Service severe weather alerts for your exact location via voice and push notifications. GPS tracking keeps users constantly informed of extreme weather, even when traveling. $2.99 for iPhone and Android.
