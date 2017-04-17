NAME Egg!

WHAT IT IS The world isn’t round, it’s oval in this game that celebrates the egg.

HOW MUCH Free

COMPATIBLE WITH iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, requires iOS 7.0 or later; Android, requires 4.0 and up

WHAT’S GOOD Want to get in on the urban chicken coop trend but don’t have the space? If all you want is to manage a chicken farm — and really, who wouldn’t? — then maybe this app will scratch your entrepreneurial spirit. The premise of the game is simple: Start an egg farm and turn it into an empire through expansion and research. Small details make the game unexpectedly delightful, such as the option to shoot down drones that fly over your property. (Are they part of some corporate egg-spionage? The game doesn’t say but will give you money for crashing those drones.) Running your farm will be easier if you make in-app purchases, but it’s possible to thrive without doling out cash.

You can also choose to watch ads to get more cash or golden eggs, which is the currency of choice for the really good boosts. The game won’t teach you any actual farming skills — unless tapping on a screen like a chicken somehow makes you better at raising them — but it is surprisingly addictive.

WHAT’S NOT If you accidentally delete the app and download it again, it won’t pick up your game from where you left off.