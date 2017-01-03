NAME VisiPics (visipics.info; go to fosshub.com to download program)

WHAT IT DOES This program finds duplicate photos on Windows computers.

HOW MUCH Free

WHAT’S GOOD If you take tons of photos or download tons of desktop wallpaper, you’re bound to have duplicate images. But with hundreds or even thousands of images, sometimes spread into multiple folders, duplicates can be hard to find. To solve this problem, download VisiPics, a free (and ad-free) program that will locate and, if you wish, delete, move or rename your duplicates. Images can have different names, formats (the program supports JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, PCX, TIFF, TGA and RAW), sizes and resolutions, but must be contained in one or more folders. VisiPics applies five image-comparison filters to measure how close pairs of images on the hard drive are. Select the folder(s) where your images are stored, then adjust the program’s slider (from Strict to Loose) to determine how tightly you want the images’ similarities compared. Push the green “forward” button to start the comparison. Duplicates or very similar pictures are displayed together as thumbnails. There also is a large window where you can compare the images, as well as their names, folder location, size and resolution. Click on a thumbnail to mark it for deletion.

WHAT’S NOT When downloading the program from fosshub.com, click the download link for VisiPics and not Duplicate Sweeper, an ad for a similar program that doesn’t work as well and charges for its complete program.

BOTTOM LINE The new year is a good time to get rid of redundant image files quickly and easily.