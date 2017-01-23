Firefox is a great browser on its own, but it can be enhanced by add-ons and extensions designed for it. There are thousands to choose from. Here are five we like.

AdBlocker Ultimate (nwsdy.li/ABU) has a stated goal of blocking all website ads, and did a bang-up job on the Yahoo homepage, where it removed 85 (the number of removed ads on each page is shown in the add-ons’ icon on your toolbar), including ones embedded in Yahoo’s timeline that masquerade as stories.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Thumbnail Zoom Plus (nwsdy.li/TZP) automatically expands thumbnail pictures to full-size on sites such as Amazon, Facebook, Flickr, Google Images, Pinterest, Twitter, YouTube and Wikipedia. Just mouse over images to enlarge them. Right click, and you can save the full-size image.

Nimbus (nwsdy.li/NIM) is an editable screen capture program for web pages. Capture a selected area of the page or the entire browser window, then edit, annotate and save as a file and/or upload and share the image. The add-on is free, but there is a $3.99 suggested donation.

Download YouTube Videos as MP4 (nwsdy.li/DYV) integrates with YouTube’s interface to provide a button beneath the player that acts as a direct link to download videos in MP4 and FLV formats.

Honey (nwsdy.li/HNY) goes shopping with you and can save you money by automatically searching for coupon codes for the site you’re on. Honey hit the jackpot on the Walgreens site, where it located 37 discounts and deals (the add-ons’ icon shows how many deals were found for each site). It works at thousands of stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, India and the United Kingdom.